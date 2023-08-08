Ector County ISD adds an update to the new 'Hall Pass' system

In ECISD's initiative for school safety, the "Hall Pass" system will run background checks on every visitor and campus activity volunteer that walks into the school.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County School District is showing off their newest addition to campuses to keep kids safe this year.

The system is called "Hall Pass," and the district has been using it to keep track of visitors, but it will now be used to track volunteers who aid in campus activities.

Hall Pass will run criminal history background checks on all volunteers on a ECISD campus to make sure students and staff are safe. It will also make the check in and out process easier for the volunteers.