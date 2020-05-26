ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD recently started its summer meal program.
The school district will have the "Super Snack" program as well, for those who meet the qualifications for it.
However, ECISD announced that the meal program will be serving meals only until June 30, because most of the waivers provided, expire on that date.
The school district further stated that if the USDA allowed the extension of the meal plans to go longer into the months of July or August, the changes would be announced.
The locations and times of the meals served are:
- Odessa High School 1301 N. Dotsy Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm
- Permian High School 1800 E. 42nd Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm
- Bonham Middle School 2201 E. 21st Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm
- Bowie Middle School 500 W. 21st Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm
- Alamo Elementary 801 E. 23rd Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm
- Dowling Elementary 1510 E. 17th Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm
- Sam Houston Elementary 300 E. 37th Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm
- Ireland Elementary 4301 Dawn Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm
- San Jacinto Elementary 1000 W. 19th Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm
- Travis Elementary 1400 S. Lee Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm
- Zavala Elementary 1201 Clifford St Mon-Thurs (Zavala is the only site that we are required to serve at specific times. Breakfast will be provided from 8 am to 9 am, lunch from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm and a “super snack” from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
- Noel Elementary 2200 Newcomb Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm
- Murry Fly Elementary 11688 W. Westview Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm
- Milam Elementary 640 College Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm
- Jordan Elementary 9400 Rainbow Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm
- Cavazos Elementary 9701 W. 16th Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm
- Downing Elementary 1480 N Knox Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm
- Buddy West Elementary 2225 Sycamore Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm
- Lee Buice Elementary 1800 E. 87th Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm
- Goldsmith Community Center 310 Avenue H Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm
- West Odessa Volunteer Fire Dept 2757 N. Tripp Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm
- South Ector Volunteer Fire Dept 4454 W. Apple St Mon-Thurs 11 am-1 pm