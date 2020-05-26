ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD recently started its summer meal program.

The school district will have the "Super Snack" program as well, for those who meet the qualifications for it.

However, ECISD announced that the meal program will be serving meals only until June 30, because most of the waivers provided, expire on that date.

The school district further stated that if the USDA allowed the extension of the meal plans to go longer into the months of July or August, the changes would be announced.

The locations and times of the meals served are: