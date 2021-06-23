ECISD's Camp SIP partners with Stanford University to conduct water pollution research in Odessa

The program offers a series of courses involving global problem solving.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD's summer program, Camp SIP, has been conducting research projects and activities with Stanford University this week.

The third and fourth graders will be conducting water pollution research in odessa by using Foldscopes. This was made possible thanks to the partnership between the ECISD Innovation Department and its PICK Edcuation Program.

Camp SIP stands for Scholars In Progress and offers a series of courses that are focused on global problem solving.

They are also challenging students to think about concepts that affect us in West Texas.