ODESSA, Texas — ECISD has a new team member as of March 3.

Meet Odin, the district's newest K-9.

The two and a half year old German Shepard is a non-tactical dog. He is specially trained to detect weapons and ammunition.

Odin is also able to track human scent and track people who may be lost.

"A lot of the kids love him, some kids fear him but he's a huge puppy," said Odin's handler.

"It's great seeing him as a puppy but he's very protective as well."

Another fun fact about Odin is that he is from Russia.

Odin joins Diesel on the ECISD team. Diesel is another weapons-sniffing dog with a specialty in seeking out narcotics and was brought on by ECISD in November 2019.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

ECISD investing in K-9 unit trained to detect weapons, explosives

ECISD finishing controlled access door installations