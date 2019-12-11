ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD is taking proactive steps to keep all campuses safe.

So far this semester, the police department have investigated several threats made through social media, including a freshman student being found with a gun at school. And take into account the Odessa mass shooting, it's no wonder the community is on edge.

Ector County ISD announced Monday that it’s making a big investment in your child's safety. The board approved $150,00 to purchase a weapons K9 officer. ECISD will be the first school district in West Texas to utilize a full-time weapons K9.

Right now, the district has two K9 officers dedicated to eliminating drugs on campuses and by next semester a new k9 will join the force with a different focus.

“They have the capability of sniffing out bullets and guns,” ECISD Chief of Police Todd Hiner said.

It’s the district’s latest step to make schools safer.

“In light of the tragedy on August 31st, we were thinking, what can we do in the school district to improve the safety and security of the campuses,” Chief Hiner said.

Their sights soon turned to adding a weapons K9 to the police force; Chief Hiner says the K9 division has proven their worth.

“We thought, let’s expand the division because we emphasized the need for a drug dog, drug search and trying to take drugs out of school. Now, let’s put more emphasis on weapons,” Chief Hiner said.

The K9’s worth is two-fold – they track threats and serve as a deterrent.

“When a person sees that everyday and they know that dog is going to be there and what they job is and what purpose it serves, it’s going to have a big impact on what they’ll do,” Lt. Jeff Daniels said.

The new position is a big investment, but it’s an effort to bring peace of mind – and you can’t put a price tag on that.

“We’re here to make our campuses safer – that’s our number one goal. Anytime we can bring something in that benefits it, to let parents and kids know we’re providing a safer environment every day,” Lt. Daniels said.

The money for the new officer and K9 came from the district's general fund, not a grant or special program. Lt. Daniels says that shows the district's commitment to safety.

The job has been posted, meaning they'll hire a new officer, purchase a vehicle and head to Hill Country K9 to choose their new officer. Once an officer is hired and a K9 is chosen, the handler and K9 will take three weeks of training. ECISD Police hope to have the k9 working full time by February 3rd.

