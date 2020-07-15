ECISD Trustees vote to fill Position 4

The administration will design a process for filling the position that Trustees can review at the next board meeting.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County ISD school board voted on July 14 to fill the vacant Position 4 seat.

Trustees had three options for appointing a new person to the position: a) leaving the position open until the term is up, b) filling the position temporarily or c) holding a special election in November.

Staci Walton, a teacher and resident of Position 4, asked Trustees to quickly fill the vacancy in Position 4 so that the residents are represented in school board decisions.

The vote was six for with none opposed in favor of filling the position temporarily.

The position came open after Doyle Woodall resigned in June.

Board members discussed taking applications from those interested in the position. Administrators will now need to design a process for filling the position that Trustees can review at the next board meeting.

For more information on the meeting you can visit the ECISD website.