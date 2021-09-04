ECISD to start its prekindergarten application process April 12

Families must complete their applications first and then will be provided registration information once it is reviewed and accepted.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD will start its prekindergarten application period on April 12.

The district will also expand its options for families. As of now, ECISD offers full-day PreK to four-year-olds. However, starting in August, the district will offer half-day PreK for three-year-olds at most of their locations.

Parents can attend any of the five PreK Round Up events for help with applying.

The times and locations of the events are:

• Monday, April 12 – Ireland Elementary, 4301 Dawn, from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 13 – Fly Elementary, 11688 W. Westview, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Wednesday, April 14 – Carver Early Education Center, 600 College, from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

• Thursday, April 15 – Lamar Early Education Center, 501 Lettie Lee, from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

• Friday, April 16 – Blanton Elementary, 4101 Lynbrook, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.