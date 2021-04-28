ECISD to receive approximately $55 million in federal stimulus funding

This is a portion of over $11 billion that Texas lawmakers announced would be released to Texas schools.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Texas lawmakers announced Wednesday that the state would be investing over $11 Billion into Texas schools in the coming months as federal stimulus funding is dispersed.

Out of that total, Ector County ISD will be receiving approximately $55 million.

ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said the money will go directly towards helping students bounce back from the pandemic.

“That money will be used to invest in supporting our students as we recover from this pandemic,” Muri said. “We recognize that there is a significant amount of unfinished learning on the part of students pre-k through 12th grade.”

Muri hopes this money can boost the academic support and physical and emotional health of students.