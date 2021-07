The event will be from July 19-21 at Crossroads Church from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD will hold its annual Leadership University starting today, July 19, through July 21.

The event will be held at the Crossroads Church from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

At Leadership University, there will be four keynote speakers, a Parent-Student panel and breakout sessions.