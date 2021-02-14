ECISD to have Remote Learning Day Monday due to weather

All school buildings and offices will be closed. All teachers will post assignments and communicate with families by 9 o’clock Monday morning.

Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, ECISD will have a Remote Learning Day for students.

All school buildings and offices will be closed.

All teachers will post assignments and communicate with families by 9 o’clock Monday morning.

There will be no live classes to attend – only assignments that must be completed. Families with internet at home will receive and submit the assignments online using a platform like Google Classroom, Seesaw or another; families without internet at home will receive the assignment from his/her teacher and will turn in these assignments when they return to school.

With Friday’s school closure, we have now taken two snow days this year, the first coming in October.

By making Monday a Remote Learning Day, we will not have to make up for these two bad weather days by taking away upcoming holidays or adding days to the school calendar (unless there is more bad weather). Again, tomorrow - Monday, February 15 - will be a Remote Learning Day for all ECISD students.

Schools and teachers will contact students with more information about assignments.