ECISD to encourage self-care, helping others

Students have pledged to do their part in the "Love in Action” community challenge throughout the month of February.

ODESSA, Texas — Throughout the month of February, Ector County ISD is holding its “Love in Action” community challenge to encourage self-care and community love, ending with the collection of new or gently used uniforms for students in need.

The week of Feb. 3 focused on loving others, followed by self-care the week of Feb. 10 and wrapping up with the uniform collection on Feb. 17.

Those interested in donating uniforms can do so any time before Feb. 17 at any ECISD school or office, or on that day at the ECISD Administration Building located at 802 N. Sam Houston.