ECISD asks for parents' feedback as it prepares for fall semester

The questions center on if parents will bring their student back for in-person instruction or stay with distance learning as well as the obstacles of both options.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD is asking for parent feedback as it prepares for the fall semester.

Feedback from the survey will help determine how ECISD plans to tackle the upcoming issues with things like in-person classes as well as distance learning.

Questions center on if parents feel comfortable having their children back in class or if they intend to keep them at home for classes with support of a district instructor.

The survey asks for your student's name and ID number as well as what school they will be going to before asking how they plan on attending classes in the upcoming school year.

ECISD also asks parents if the child has access to things like a computer or tablet or even an internet connection that would be crucial for distance instruction in the event parents decide to keep their child home.

For sixth grade students and above, the survey asks if the child participates in sports or fine arts.

If so, parents are asked if they would feel comfortable allowing their child to participate in practices or attend out of town activities even if they choose to continue distance learning.

If you missed the email in your inbox, you can click here to take the survey.

The TEA has announced they will require all students in schools for in-person instruction to wear masks.

This is just the first of likely many changes that will come to schools in an effort to keep students safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.