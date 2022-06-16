ECISD superintendent named Region 18 ESC Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Scott Muri brought 33 years of experience to the district when he joined them in 2019.

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD announced Thursday that Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Muri has been chosen as the Region 18 Education Service Center Superintendent of the Year.

Since Muri joined ECISD in 2019, the district has reduced teacher vacancies from 356 to 51, increased their SAT score by 40 points, putting it 15 points higher than the state score, and increased their graduation rate to the highest it has been in over 20 years.

2021-22 school board president Tammy Hawkins spoke about why Muri has proven to be an asset for the district.

“Scott’s positive impact on our school district is undeniable,” said Hawkins. "He is a strategic thinker and planner. Every decision he makes is based on what is best for our students. We are seeing incredible growth in academic achievement, and so much of it is due to the strategies, resources and expectations established by Dr. Muri.”

Muri has 33 years of experience making a difference in the lives of students in districts like Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina, Fulton County Schools in Georgia and Walt Disney’s Celebration School in Florida.

Muri said he is proud to be part of the ECISD team.

“Serving the students, staff and families of Ector County ISD is one of the greatest honors of my career,” said Muri. “The partnership between myself and the ECISD Board of Trustees has empowered the district to navigate significant challenges and create great opportunities for our students and staff. Our strategic efforts are having a profound effect on student growth, achievement and opportunities as well as overall system performance. Great things are happening in ECISD, and it is a privilege to be a part of this exceptional team.”