ECISD superintendent discusses hopes for end of school year, Texas Legislative session

ODESSA, Texas —
With the Texas Legislative session ending this month, school districts are hoping that pivotal funding bills manage to get through.
Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri spoke Wednesday about his hopes that state lawmakers keep education funding in mind the increasing costs of resources and staffing at schools across the state.
He stressed that investing in education is the key, not only to a child's success, but economic success for all of Texas.
"The message really from us is to ensure that our State Legislature invests as much as they possibly can in the education of our children, that is by far the greatest investment,” said Muri.
Muri also congratulated the class of 2023 for their exceptional work this year, and wished all the best for the grads' futures.