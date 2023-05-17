ECISD superintendent discusses hopes for end of school year, Texas Legislative session

Dr. Scott Muri said he would like lawmakers to keep school districts in mind as their session comes to a close.

ODESSA, Texas — With the Texas Legislative session ending this month, school districts are hoping that pivotal funding bills manage to get through.

Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri spoke Wednesday about his hopes that state lawmakers keep education funding in mind the increasing costs of resources and staffing at schools across the state.

He stressed that investing in education is the key, not only to a child's success, but economic success for all of Texas.

"The message really from us is to ensure that our State Legislature invests as much as they possibly can in the education of our children, that is by far the greatest investment,” said Muri.