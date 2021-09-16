ECISD stays wary of COVID-19 cases

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri spoke on his stance in regards to President Biden announcing his new plan to combat COVID-19.
The plan included the labor repartment requiring all businesses with over 100 employees to require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 testing.
"Right now, nothing has changed in regards to vaccinations for students or staff members or masking at this time," Dr.Muri said. "We're continuing to monitor decisions that are made on the state and federal, but as of today, there have been no changes in our protocols."
Despite the the plan causing a stir across the country, Dr.Muri sas it's not a concern for ECISD.