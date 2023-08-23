ECISD STAAR testing results increased across multiple subjects

"We have been behind the state for many many years and finally we are doing the right kind of work," ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri said.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Results are pouring in from this spring's STAAR tests, with Ector County ISD showing major improvements over the years.

Following the pandemic, ECISD STAAR results have increased in subjects like algebra one, English one and two, biology and US history.

This follows this year's legislative session, where STAAR tests were redesigned to include online testing, new question types and more writing prompts.

Not only do these results show the progress of Ector County students, but also those across the state.

The district's goal is to reach state-level requirements and this year they were able to do that.

"The bigger message is that fact that we're closing that gap. We have been behind the state for many many years and finally we are doing the right kind of work," ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri said. "That is our goal not to just meet the state where they are, but to become higher and achieve more than the state is achieving."

Dr. Muri told NewsWest 9 that while ECISD has shown improvement, there's more work that still needs to be done. In fact, parents now have the ability to view their children's results with features that can help them where it's needed.

"Today it's available to every parent [and] guardian. They can log into their child's account, Texas account and they have access to the entire assessment. A Mom and Dad can see every single question that their third grader, fourth grader [or] fifth grader was asked. They can see exactly how their child responded," Dr. Muri said. "They can actually read what their child wrote on the exam and then the parent can actually see the correct answers."

Dr. Muri also said the website helps provide ways to make their child be more successful inside the classroom and outside the classroom.