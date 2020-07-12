ECISD students patches will be launched into space on December 12

Two students will have their items on board of the Dragon capsule.

ODESSA, Texas — Two ECISD students will have items on the Dragon capsule launched by Space-X when it launches on December 12.

Amaya Villanueva and Sofia Patino are the two students who created the patches last year for the launch. The event was pushed back in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The astronauts will be wearing these patches went the make their travel to space.

This is all a part of Space-X's 21st century commercial resupply services mission.