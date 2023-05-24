ECISD: Shooting threat at OHS not believed to be credible

The district said additional officers will still be patrolling the campus on Thursday.

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD released a statement Wednesday on an Odessa High School shooting threat they do not believe to be credible.

According to ECISD, earlier in the week, OHS leaders were told about a shooting threat written on a bathroom wall in the school.

The message said there will be a shooting on the last day of school, which is Thursday.

District police officers investigated all week but currently don’t know who wrote it or when it was written.

Because the threat names a location and day well in advance, giving law enforcement time to investigate and prepare, the district does believe it is credible.