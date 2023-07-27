ECISD sees highest level of AP exam results in more than 5 years.

ECISD reported that out of the 1,849 students that took AP exams in 2023, 379 earned qualifying scores.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD just reported that results in Advanced Placement testing hit its highest mark in more than five years.

Out of the 1,849 students that took AP exams this year, 379 students earned a qualifying score.

The district serves more than 33,000 students, and according to ECISD Chief Communications Officer Mike Adkins, ever since AP exams were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide, students have been prioritizing AP exam results.

In 2021, only 251 ECISD students out of 1,319 earned qualifying scores. Then, in 2022, 291 students out of 1,664 earned a qualifying score.