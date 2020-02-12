ECISD Choice Schools application is now available

The application opened on December 1.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Independent School District has opened its Choice Schools application.

ECISD made the application available to all families on December 1.

The district has nine elementary school campuses, one middle school and three high school campuses that provide specialized programs for students to strengthen and discover their skills.

Choice Schools are available for all students and the application must be filled out online by a parent or guardian.

Students are placed into each school through an automated lottery system, which helps ECISD remain transparent and honest during this process.

The two definitions in the process are accepted list and waitlist. The accepted list is for those students selected to one of their options, while the waitlist is for students who are not selected to any of their options and will be on a list to get in.

You can find all the information about the application, the process and the schools on the ECISD website.

The application period will last until January 18, 2021.