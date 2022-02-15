ECISD school board pushes $398M bond proposal to May ballot

The last time Ector County voters approved a school bond proposal was in 2012.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County ISD school board voted Tuesday to hold a bond election on May 7.

The $398 million bond is split into two different propositions.

Proposition A is focused on building a new Career and Technical Education facility, maintenance and technology upgrades, while proposition B would fund the building of a new high school.

The propositions could pass separately or together.

