ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — ECISD district employees will soon be able to catch a break from the high cost of living in the Permian Basin thanks to an agreement with Weidner Apartment Homes.

The ECISD School Board approved the agreement at the June 18 meeting.

As part of the agreement, employees will be able to sign a lease agreement for six months with a 10% discount. Initial move-in costs will be reduced and other additional fees will be waived.

Additionally, teachers will now be the priority for available apartments.