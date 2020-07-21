ECISD hits the road to get students registered for 2020-2021 school year

School buses will be in different locations to help parents to get their children registered for classes.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — With the start of the school approaching fast, ECISD is working to help get children registered before August 12.

Whether parents plan on utilizing remote learning or sending their students back to the classroom, registration for all students is required.

Registration can be done through ECISD's online portal.

However, since many families do not have reliable internet to complete the registration, the district is reaching out to the community through its Registration Road Show.

Between July 27-31, school buses will be out at various locations in the community to help get students registered.

Each school bus will be equipped with computers and internet to allow parents to complete registration within minutes. Staff members will be on hand to assist as necessary.

To register a student, parents must have a proof of address such as a utility bill or mortgage statement from the last 30 days, their driver's license or other photo ID, and if the student is new to the district their birth certificate, social security card and a current immunization record.

If you are registering your child for pre-Kindergarten, you will also need a proof of income for both working parents.

ECISD asks that to keep people safe and limit the amount of people gathering, only one parent come to the registration center without children if possible. Additionally, parents are asked to wear a mask.

The dates and locations for the registration sites are as follows:

July 27 ~ 8:00 am to 11 am

#1 Bus, Music City Mall parking lot on the side behind Rosa’s café and Fazoli’s

#2 Bus Medical Center Hospital (Pro-Care Clinic) 6030 W. University, Odessa

July 28 ~ 5:00 pm to 7 pm

#1 Bus, Music City Mall parking lot on the side behind Rosa’s café and Fazoli’s

#2 Bus, Medical Center Hospital (Pro-Care Clinic) 6030 W. University, Odessa

July 29 ~ 11:00 am to 2 pm

#1 Bus, 1220 Adams Ave. Odessa (Village Place Apartments in the middle of the property near the alley)

#2 Horse Center 2400 S. Moss., Odessa

July 30 ~ 5:00 pm to 7 pm

#1 Bus, 1220 Adams Ave., Odessa (Village Place Apartments in the middle of the property near the alley)

#2 Bus, 2400 S. Moss Ave., Odessa

July 31 ~ 9:00 am to 11 am

#1 Bus, Wilson's Corner 16514 US-385, Odessa

#2 Bus, Tall City Well Service 6001 US-385, Odessa