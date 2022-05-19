ECISD rewards teachers with monetary incentives

TIA provides funding to pay highly effective teachers whose students show measurable improvement in academic growth.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD is offering incentives to keep teachers in the district.

On Thursday, they announced the Teacher Incentive Allotment, or TIA.

TIA was created by the Texas Legislature to provide funding to pay highly effective teachers whose students show measurable improvement in academic growth.

This is the first payout year for ECISD, with 120 teachers across 31 campuses receiving the incentives.

Superintendent Scott Muri said he is extremely proud of everyone who made this possible.

“Our state legislature for approving the dollars for this opportunity,” Muri said. “Our human resource team for working for the last two years to make this day happen. But most importantly the teachers who spend time every single day growing and developing kids. It's a wonderful way to recognize their accomplishment.”