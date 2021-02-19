ECISD releases food pickup locations for Feb. 20

Each ECISD student can pick up two breakfasts and two lunches.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — ECISD has been working to provide students across the district with meals amid winter weather forcing remote learning for a week.

The school will also be providing food for students for the weekend as well.

ECISD School nutrition will be performing pickup service at five schools in the county on Feb. 20 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Each child will be able to receive two breakfasts and two lunches to cover Saturday and Sunday. The district says they will also be sending water bottles with each student.

The locations for lunch pickups is as follows: