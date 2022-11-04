ECISD creates redistricting task force

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD has created a task force to work on the redistricting plan.
The goal is to make all districts balanced based on the population.
After every decade brings new census data, school districts are required by federal law to assess the need to redistrict.
The task force will be consulting with an outside firm and will include board members, the Odessa city manager and a representative of the hospital district.
ECISD and the task force plans to finish the entire redistricting process by July 1, which will be in plenty of time for the November city election.