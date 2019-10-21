ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Independent School District kicked off Red Ribbon Week on October 21.

Red Ribbon Week is a national campaign, raising awareness of the dangers of drug use and abuse.

The kickoff took place at the ECISD Administration Building and featured a red ribbon ceremony, student performances, a proclamation from the mayor and messages about the importance of living a drug-free life.

Through the rest of the week ECISD campuses will feature a variety of activities to encourage safety choices and promote the "Just Say No" message.

