ECISD receives grant to help provide dyslexia training for educators

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a new grant from the Texas Education Agency that is focused on dyslexia.

The "Do You See What I See?" grant will provide $462,802 over two years to provide training for educators on dyslexia and related disorders.

Those who have dyslexia often have difficulty learning to read, write or spell. Related disorders include dysphasia, developmental auditory imperception and developmental dysgraphia.

ECISD has 32 dyslexia specialists employed in the district, but a need for more expertise was identified.

“We are excited to have received the Dyslexia Grant and want to thank the Texas Education Agency for the opportunity to increase ECISD’s capacity and knowledge in dyslexia. This grant will allow us to train teachers, intervention staff, and district employees to better serve students with dyslexia and related disorders in ECISD," said Leslie Wilson, the Executive Director of Special Services.

This grant will provide 320 teachers with strategies to teach students with dyslexia.