ECISD plans to celebrate its trustees for School Board Recognition Month

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD will celebrate School Board Recognition month throughout the month of January.

“Our school board members are volunteers who shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices for our district, all without pay. Their goal is always focused on the future success of the children in our district,” Says Dr. Muri. “Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

ECISD says local school board members are committed to making sure its children in the district receive the best education possible and to tailored its coursework and activities to these students.