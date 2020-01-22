ODESSA, Texas — Progress is being made within Ector County ISD schools. Board members got a look at the district’s performance report at Tuesday’s meeting. As a district, the accountability rating improved from a D to C- in 2019.

While district officials say the improvement is great, there is still a lot of work to be done.

“We have a lot of opportunity for growth. Our number one initiative is to improve tier 1 instruction which is general instruction for all students,” Lilia Nanez, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction said.

Right now, the district is eight points behind the state in academic growth in reading and math. Thirty-two percent of ECISD students ‘meet grade level’ in all STAAR subjects combined, according to district data.

The district positive results in the way of college, career and military readiness. Nanez says ECISD is outperforming the state average in college readiness and its dual credit programs. District data shows students outpaced the state average in Level I or II Certificates by four-percent. It’s dual credit program by a .1 percentage point.

You can take a full look at the annual performance report here: https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicItemDownload.aspx?ik=45799164

