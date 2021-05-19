ECISD to pay off bus lease agreement

The district will save tax payers $162,195 in future interest for paying this lease early.

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees have approved the district's early pay off of the bus lease agreement.

By paying off the lease early, tax payers will save $162,195 in future interest. The District will have to pay $2,244,749.22 to end the lease agreement.

The district will fully own 30 buses now with the end of the agreement. A key part of the Tax Ratification Election in November of 2018 included the replacement of aging buses.