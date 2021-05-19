ECISD to pay off bus lease agreement

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees have approved the district's early pay off of the bus lease agreement.
By paying off the lease early, tax payers will save $162,195 in future interest. The District will have to pay $2,244,749.22 to end the lease agreement.
The district will fully own 30 buses now with the end of the agreement. A key part of the Tax Ratification Election in November of 2018 included the replacement of aging buses.
Since the TRE Election, ECISD has replaced 59 aging buses with new buses, which completed a lot quicker than the district expected.