ECISD offers multiple meal options for virtual learners

Parents can pick up lunch and breakfast daily, pick up all five meals on Friday or have meals delivered.

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD is offering multiple meal options for students who are participating in virtual learning during the fall 2020 semester.

To help ensure all students receive food, the district is offering a home meal delivery program, curbside meal service on Fridays and daily curbside sites.

The home meal delivery program is available to virtual learning households only. Families enrolled in this program will be unable to pick up meals in any other way.

If you're interested in participating in this program, you can call 432-456-9749. You will need to fill out forms via email or paper.

Another option is to pick up five days worth of lunch and breakfast every Friday night. Parents can pick up the meals at three school campuses from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

These campuses serve virtual students only, but all virtual students will be served regardless of grade level.

Pickup locations are New Tech Odessa, Crockett Middle School and Nimitz Middle School.

As of September 8, ECISD will also providing curbside service from 12 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at eight locations.

These sights will also serve all virtual students regardless of their grade level.

For a full list of locations you can click below.