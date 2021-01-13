ECISD announces expansion of Pre-K program in collaboration with YMCA

The program expansion will begin in August 2021.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD has announced an expansion of their Pre-K program.

The program, which is being offered to three year olds, will begin in August 2021.

However, the school district will not be alone in managing the program.

"Once again, we are excited to announce a partnership with the YMCA as we begin that in August 2021 to welcome three year olds to ECISD to our already robust Pre-K program," ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said.