ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD is creating a memorial scholarship fund to honor the victims of the August 31st mass shooting. The district made the announcement at its November 19th board meeting.

Donations will be accepted throughout the year, and the initial Memorial Scholarships will be awarded May 2020, to one senior from each of the five high schools.

Based on contributions made through January 2020, the MSF Committee will determine the amount for each scholarship in the initial year. The goal will be to sustain this scholarship over time, and the amount will be reviewed annually.

Scholarship criteria for each high school will be developed by designated campus or district administration.

The District scholarships will not be given in the name of any one person; however, OHS and PHS are writing their guidelines to align with and honor Leilah Hernandez and Joe Griffiths, two of the August 31 victims.

