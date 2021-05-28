ECISD makes plan for make-up ceremonies in case of inclement weather

Odessa High School and Permian High School are the only ceremonies left for ECISD to complete.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD has set up a plan for make-up ceremonies if inclement weather gets in the way.

The two schools in the district to not hold their ceremonies yet are Odessa High and Permian High.

Odessa High is expected to have their ceremony tonight at Ratliff Stadium at 8:30 p.m., while Permian High is expected to have their ceremony on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium as well.

If only one school fails to hold their ceremony, the make-up date will be at Ratliff Stadium on May 30 at 5:00 p.m.

However, if both schools do not put on their ceremonies as scheduled currently, Odessa High will hold their ceremony at 6:00 p.m. on May 30, while Permian High will hold their ceremony right after at 9:00 p.m. on May 30. Both would be at Ratliff Stadium.

Finally, if Sunday's dates fail to come through, then both high schools will hold their services at Ratliff Stadium on May 31 with Odessa High happening at 9:00 a.m. and Permian High at 11:00 a.m. Those times are tentative at the moment.