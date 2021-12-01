ECISD looks for substitutes to join its campuses

You can get more information about the application process at www.ectorcountyisd.org or call 432- 456-0062.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Independent School District is looking for substitute teachers to join its district.

There is no clear reasoning for the sudden need in more teachers in the district at this time.

You can apply for a job at EctorCountyISD.org. You can earn anywhere from $104-$125 daily depending on whether you are certified or not.

You can work a flexible schedule and decide which campus you want to work at.

In order to be considered for the position, you must have a high school diploma, clear a drug and background check, and have an ability to be flexible.