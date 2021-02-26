ECISD Live to feature team behind New York Time's podcast 'Odessa'

Dr. Scott Muri will be asking the team behind the four-part series questions about the making of the podcast.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD will be hosting another virtual live event on May 20.

During the livestream, Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri will be talking to the New York Times podcast team about their recent four-part podcast series "Odessa".

The podcast tackled the struggles of Odessa High School amid the oil bust as they worked to reopen amid the pandemic.

Muri was highlighted in the podcast, along with Jimmy Olague, the assistant director for the school's band, Naomi Fuentes, a teacher at OHS, and OHS senior Joanna Lopez.

If you are interested in watching the discussion, you can catch it on the district's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages at 7 p.m.