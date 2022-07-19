ECISD hosting leadership summit

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD is hosting a leadership summit ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.
"Leadership University" is a project of the district's Talent Development Department.
The summit will feature three days full of speakers, workshops and breakout sessions.
"We need to collaborate with other leaders in our community in the education of our children, that's critically important. It takes the village and we are one piece of the village in the education of Odessa children," said Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri.
ECISD hopes this event will help district leaders commit to leveling up their leadership skills.