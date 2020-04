ODESSA, Texas — Starting Monday, Apr. 20, ECISD will launch its new tool for remote learning for students.

The new show will air for one hour each weekday on The CW and thirty minutes each weekday on Telemundo.

ECISD acknowledges how the staff is working hard to create videos that offer technology help, lessons, counseling support, encouragement, and much much more.

For more information on where you can find ECISD @ Home TV, click here.