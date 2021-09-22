ECISD introduces new Chief of Schools

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD announced a new role for the school district.
It is called the Chief of Schools and Dr. Keeley Simpson will take over the new position.
"The structure of your organization helps define its effectiveness and as we continue to grow and learn, we learn new things about our organization and so we felt we could better serve our schools and better serve our leadership if we put a Chief of Schools in place," Said ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri.
The new role will help to coordinate efforts across all ECISD campuses.
Dr. Simpson has previous experience at other schools in Texas in a variety of roles.