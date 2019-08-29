ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD will be bringing back HVAC and plumbing classes to its list of courses.

This will be the first time the classes will be offered in over a decade.

The classes were previously available with the PACE program (plumbing, air conditioning, and electricity) at Odessa College.

Although the courses have been in demand, the lack of instructors has made it difficult for the district to offer them.

HVAC and plumbing will run as two separate programs for incoming sophomores of the 2020-2021 year. HVAC will cover heating, ventilation and air conditioning.