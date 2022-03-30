ECISD to host livestream answering bond questions

The session will be streamed on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Independent School District will be holding a bond election on May 7.

After two years of discussion, the school board settled on a $398 million bond that will be split into two different propositions.

The first will be focused on a new career and technical education facility as well as maintenance and technology upgrades, while the second part would be for the construction of a new high school based on overcrowding at the current ones.

ECISD notes the last time voters passed a school bond proposal was 2012.

Many people in the county understandably have questions, so the district is putting together a special livestream to hopefully help that.

"All About That Bond" will begin at 7 p.m. on March 31.

People can join via Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

The district will go over what the bond is about and all of the items included in it.

Viewers will be able to ask questions during the livestream as well.