ECISD honors 2020-21 Outstanding Teachers with dinner, movie

There was food, music, a photo booth and a special feature presentation of a movie starring all 43 ECISD Outstanding Teachers.

MIDLAND, Texas — With the school year coming to a close, Ector County ISD administrators took time Monday to honor their 2020-21 Outstanding Teachers with a dinner and movie at the Big Sky Drive-in Theatre in Midland.

“It's critically important that we celebrate our teachers,” ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said. “The number one factor that increases student achievement is the teacher. We've been searching far and wide for the silver bullet in education, but all along they've been in our classrooms every single day.”