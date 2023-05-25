x
Education

ECISD releases graduation information ahead of Permian, OHS ceremonies

The information includes dates, times, rules and traffic patterns.
Credit: KWES

ODESSA, Texas —

Ector County ISD has released important graduation information ahead of its two biggest graduation ceremonies, both at Ratliff Stadium.

Permian High School’s ceremony will be Thursday, May 25, at 8:30 p.m., followed by Odessa High School on Friday, May 26, at 8:30 p.m.

If one of the two is cancelled because of bad weather, it will be made up on Saturday, May 27, at 8:30 a.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

If both ceremonies are canceled because of bad weather, a second makeup time will be scheduled on Saturday, May 27, at 8:30 p.m.

If both of those makeup ceremonies are also canceled due to bad weather, an alternative makeup time will be decided at a later date, other than Memorial Day weekend.

Both OHS and PHS graduations will also be live streamed to each school’s Mascot Media app: Permian Panthers Athletics and Odessa Bronchos Athletics.

Those attending the graduations in person should remember the following guidelines enforced at Ratliff Stadium:

  • Clear bags only that do not exceed 12” X 6” X 12”
  • No outside food or drink
  • No airhorns/noise-makers
  • No blankets, no strollers
  • No balloons or confetti
  • No fatheads/posters/banners
  • No drones (FFA regulations)

See below for a map of the traffic patterns that will be observed after the ceremonies. At this time, ECISD police do not plan to enforce a specific traffic pattern before graduation, but that could change if traffic becomes heavier than expected.

Credit: ECISD

