ECISD releases graduation information ahead of Permian, OHS ceremonies

ODESSA, Texas —
Ector County ISD has released important graduation information ahead of its two biggest graduation ceremonies, both at Ratliff Stadium.
Permian High School’s ceremony will be Thursday, May 25, at 8:30 p.m., followed by Odessa High School on Friday, May 26, at 8:30 p.m.
If one of the two is cancelled because of bad weather, it will be made up on Saturday, May 27, at 8:30 a.m. at Ratliff Stadium.
If both ceremonies are canceled because of bad weather, a second makeup time will be scheduled on Saturday, May 27, at 8:30 p.m.
If both of those makeup ceremonies are also canceled due to bad weather, an alternative makeup time will be decided at a later date, other than Memorial Day weekend.
Both OHS and PHS graduations will also be live streamed to each school’s Mascot Media app: Permian Panthers Athletics and Odessa Bronchos Athletics.
Those attending the graduations in person should remember the following guidelines enforced at Ratliff Stadium:
- Clear bags only that do not exceed 12” X 6” X 12”
- No outside food or drink
- No airhorns/noise-makers
- No blankets, no strollers
- No balloons or confetti
- No fatheads/posters/banners
- No drones (FFA regulations)
See below for a map of the traffic patterns that will be observed after the ceremonies. At this time, ECISD police do not plan to enforce a specific traffic pattern before graduation, but that could change if traffic becomes heavier than expected.