ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD will now be offering exam exemptions for all high school students.

The policy has been in place for seniors previously, but it will be available for the 2019-2020 school year for freshmen through juniors.

Seniors are eligible to be exempt from all exams; however juniors can only have four, sophomores from three and freshman can only go up to two.

The exemptions rely on attendance, and absences are being counted from the start of school (August 19) through May 21. Absences that don't count against attendance are religious holy days and school-related or extracurricular activities.

Students will have to take an advanced placement or international baccalaureate exam to be safe from the final exam.