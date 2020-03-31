EDITOR'S NOTE: The video attached is from a previous report on March 30, 2020.

Sorry parents, your kids are sticking around a little bit longer.

Ector County ISD extended their current school closure through Friday, May 1.

The district is following the Limited Shelter in Place declared by the Mayor of Odessa, and the federal government’s guidance to continue implementing social distancing guidelines through April.

All District activities, contests, and events scheduled through May 1 have been canceled or postponed.

This decision will not change the service of meals, which will continue as it is currently scheduled.

Our commitment to Remote Learning will continue, too, and we will ensure weekly assignment boards are available to our students throughout this time.

We have received a tremendous amount of support from our staff and our families as we established this new system for teaching and learning, and we will need that support as we move ahead.

The education of our children is a top priority.

We will continue to evaluate conditions in our local community, as well as receive guidance from the state and federal governments to determine when or if we will be able to resume a regular school schedule this spring.

