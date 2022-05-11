ECISD considering pay raises for upcoming school year

The board also looked at the redistricting options during the meeting.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County ISD school board held a meeting Tuesday night, and one of the big topics on the agenda was the compensation plan for the upcoming school year.

ECISD's Human Capital Department and the Texas Association of School Boards performs an annual salary maintenance study to keep the compensation competitive to other school districts and other jobs.

This year, Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri made the following recommendations to school trustees:

3% (of midpoint) pay increase for all campus-based professionals

Starting teacher pay increase to $58,750; all teachers receive a $1,820 increase

2% (of midpoint) pay increase for all central office professionals

4% (of midpoint) pay increase for all hourly employees (school-based or central office)

Raise minimum wage to $15/hour

The current starting teacher pay is $57,000 and minimum wage was $10 an hour two years ago.

Trustees will consider these recommendations while it creates the budget for the next year.

The board also looked at redistricting maps based on the new census data. A redistricting committee has been working to create new options for the district.

A public hearing will be held on May 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the ECISD Board Room. The trustees will then vote on the changes on May 17.

Board members also discussed how to fill Position 7, which is currently vacant.

The board will appoint someone to the opening until the expiration in May 2023 and will be taking applications.

Interested parties can apply from May 16 to May 31. They should submit a resume and a cover letter answering questions asked by the district:

Why do you want to become a member of the ECISD Board of Trustees?

What particular experiences or skills have prepared you to serve as a Trustee and contribute positively?

Describe ways you have been of service to the community.

Provide your vision for public education in our community.

The term for Position 7 expires in May 2023, are you interested in running for re-election at that time?

These should be emailed to superintendent@ectorcountyisd.org or mailed to Attention: Superintendent, 802 N. Sam Houston, Odessa, Texas 79761.

Applicants will also need to verify their eligibility for the position. Guidelines for that will be posted on the website by May 16.

Additionally, the school board appointed three new principals to the district.

