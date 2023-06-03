ECISD confirms Buice Elementary principal placed on administrative leave

ODESSA, Texas —
Ector County ISD has confirmed that the principal of Buice Elementary in Odessa, Jim Workman, was placed on administrative leave.
Parents of students who attend the elementary were notified through text and email earlier last week.
At last update, NewsWest 9 was not told why Workman was placed on leave, just that it was in response to something that happened on Friday.
The district’s full statement can be read below:
"Buice’s Principal has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation of an incident Friday. Because it is an ongoing investigation and a personnel matter, we are unable to give you any additional information at this time."