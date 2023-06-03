ECISD confirms Buice Elementary principal placed on administrative leave

NewsWest 9 was told the decision was made for the investigation of an incident.

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD has confirmed that the principal of Buice Elementary in Odessa, Jim Workman, was placed on administrative leave.

Parents of students who attend the elementary were notified through text and email earlier last week.

At last update, NewsWest 9 was not told why Workman was placed on leave, just that it was in response to something that happened on Friday.

The district’s full statement can be read below: