ODESSA, Texas — After having success with a community leadership program last spring at the Bonham Middle School campus, Ector County ISD has decided to expand the program to all of the middle schools.

Twice a month members from the community go around to the schools and spend 30 to 40 minute sessions with the students working on discovering their goals while building relationships.

The mentors listen to the students and always ask "why" to get deeper on their goals.

The ECISD AVID director, Amy Anderson, says that the program has helped reveal more than just students' goals.

"Needs of students who may not have the time or the relationships with the people that they interact with daily. Some have needed food, some have needed clothes," said Anderson.

"Supporting goals at such a young age is big so the entire community has come together collectively to make that happen for our sixth graders."

During the lessons they focus on words like "self-advocacy" and teach the students what time management is and how it can make a difference in their lives.

"We've just finished writing smart goals last session so this session we are talking about time management, so it's all those things that our kids possibly haven't thought of yet but make huge changes in their lives," said Anderson.

ECISD only expects the program to continue to grow.

