ECISD Choice School applications now open

13 schools are open for application, including Austin Montessori, Milam Fine Arts Academy and Odessa Collegiate Academy.
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD has opened applications for Choice Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
Any student from three years old to 12th grade can apply for enrollment in one of the choice schools. Parents must live outside of the school's attendance zone.
13 schools are open for application, including Austin Montessori, Milam Fine Arts Academy and Odessa Collegiate Academy.
Each school has various strengths, including a focus on STEAM or visual and performing arts, college prep or health and wellness.
Applications close at 11:59 p.m. on January 15.
For more information on the Choice Schools program or to apply, you can visit the ECISD website.
Choice.
Choice is the buzzword right now, as our ECISD families consider applying for one of our District’s Choice School options. ectorcountyisd.org/choice
Did you realize, even if your child does not attend one of the Choice Schools, there are choices available to you. For instance, Honors, Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, and Gifted and Talented classes. These are courses designed to prepare kids for college and careers. To make them think. To push them beyond what they may believe they are capable of accomplishing. Listen in with Advanced Academics director Dr. Kristen Vesely. #ChooseECISDPosted by Ector County ISD on Monday, December 13, 2021