ECISD Choice School applications now open

Choice. Choice is the buzzword right now, as our ECISD families consider applying for one of our District’s Choice School options. ectorcountyisd.org/choice Did you realize, even if your child does not attend one of the Choice Schools, there are choices available to you. For instance, Honors, Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, and Gifted and Talented classes. These are courses designed to prepare kids for college and careers. To make them think. To push them beyond what they may believe they are capable of accomplishing. Listen in with Advanced Academics director Dr. Kristen Vesely. #ChooseECISD